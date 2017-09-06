Officer, police employee shot in Casa Grande; suspect dead in Mesa

Juan Pablo Rodriguez-Fregoso. (Photo: Casa Grande PD)

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - Casa Grande police said a suspect is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Mesa after shooting two people in Casa Grande.

CGPD said an off-duty police officer and female civilian employee were shot.

According to police, the officer is in serious condition but stable condition and is out of surgery. The second victim is stable. Both are at a Phoenix hospital.

Authorities began searching for 37-year-old Juan Pablo Rodriguez-Fregoso, who they said fled in a vehicle. He was found dead in a car on Loop 202 at Dobson Road in Mesa from what police said is a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing.

