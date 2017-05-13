Nuptial nightmares caught on camera

Wedding cake disasters are only a small piece of all things that could go wrong. (Photo: mofles/Thinkstock)

Now that it’s basically summer with the weather warming up, it’s wedding season for much of the nation except for Arizona (for obvious reasons). And it got 12 News thinking of all the things that could go wrong when tying the knot.

Many wedding woes caught on camera have ended up in our newscasts over the years so we rounded up the video and called a wedding planner to see if any of it could have been prevented.

“I have been in the wedding industry for over 20 years,” said Michelle Scarzone with Simply Refined Events. “I don’t think I’ve experienced a perfect wedding. There is always a hiccup.”

There’s the little stuff that doesn’t quite make it on YouTube. “Brides forget their shoes, forget their veil, suits that the groomsmen haven’t tried on that didn’t fit, so we played musical suits.”

And then there’s the stuff that gets millions of views. “I’ve had cakes topple over. We had a napkin catch on fire at a table so the whole centerpiece went up in flames. Fainting, passing out. I always tell everyone in the bridal party make sure you don’t lock your knees, drink a lot of fluids prior.”

“Weather is probably one of the biggest things. Something that we can’t control so I always suggest know what your plan B is should weather sweep in like it typically does here in Arizona,” Scarzone said.

“Weather of course you have a plan but everything else you work with what you have and there’s a lot of improvising. We always do our best to make sure the couples don’t see the hiccups or the guests don’t see it.”

