NPS to have skilled shooters will thin Grand Canyon bison herd
Up to 600 roam the Grand Canyon's far northern reaches and the adjacent forest. The first herd of 100 animals was introduced to the area in the early 1900s. The NPS worries the heard could grow to up to 1,500 animals within 10 years.
KPNX 1:35 PM. MST September 12, 2017
