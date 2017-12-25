No white Christmas as streak of no measurable snow in Flagstaff continues

Flagstaff got a trace amount of snow Dec. 21, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

The 2017-18 winter season in Flagstaff is moving up a list many probably won't be happy about -- especially if they're dreaming of a white Christmas.

Despite a light dusting of powder on the first day of winter, Flagstaff has yet to see its first measurable snow this year. The 2017-18 has officially moved into eighth place for the all-time latest first measurable snow.

Next on the list in seventh place is Dec. 27 which occurred in 1935. An inch of snow fell that day.

The latest snowfall on record is Jan. 15, which occurred in 2006.

The streak of no measurable snow in Flagstaff continues. As a result, the 2017-18 winter season has moved into 8th place in terms of latest first measurable snow. #azwx pic.twitter.com/2woqyMeF1N — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) December 25, 2017

The no-snow streak is expected to continue as warm temperatures are in store for Flagstaff this week.

Warm temperatures are in store for our Christmas celebrations across northern Arizona. #azwx pic.twitter.com/Kcf5sSbn47 — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) December 25, 2017

