No entrance fee for National Parks Saturday

In case you weren’t looking forward to Saturday already, the National Park Service is waiving entrance fees on Sept. 30 for National Public Lands Day.

Lucky for Arizonans, our state has the most participating parks; there are 15 to choose from.

Here is a list of all the parks in Arizona you can visit for free on Saturday:

Casa Grande Ruins National Monument

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

Grand Canyon National Park

Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Montezuma Castle National Monument

Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument

Petrified Forest National Park

Pipe Spring National Monument

Saguaro National Park

Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument

Tonto National Monument

Tumacácori National Historical Park

Tuzigoot National Monument

Walnut Canyon National Monument

Wupatki National Monument

