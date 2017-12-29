New Year's 2018 events across Arizona

While many people across the country will ring in 2018 with below-freezing temperatures, Phoenix is looking at a high temperature of 75 on New Year's Day.
There's no better time to celebrate Arizona than New Year's Eve.
Here are a few of the hottest and coolest celebrations to welcome 2018 in the Grand Canyon State:
Perhaps Arizona's premier New Year's celebration, the Great Pinecone Drop is set in downtown Flagstaff at the Weatherford Hotel.
It began as a one-off in 2000 before hotel owners Henry Taylor and Sam Green decided they should just drop the pinecone every year.
Prescott has an item drop of its own: the boot.
A street party shuts down Prescott's Whiskey Row for a New Year's celebration full of food, entertainment and music.
Maya Day & Nightclub - Scottsdale - $20
Ring in the new year with a high-energy show at Maya.
Doors open at 9 p.m. for TJR.
Crescent Ballroom/The Van Buren - Downtown Phoenix - $19 in advance/$25 Sunday
3rd Avenue and Van Buren Street is shutting down for for the biggest party in downtown Phoenix.
There'll be DJs, food trucks, heated tents and more.
Flannel Ball - Roosevelt Row - $20/$25
This New Year's celebration features beer, art and flannel clothing.
The kicker? A countdown piñata drop.
Decadence Arizona - 2-night concert at Rawhide
On Saturday and Sunday night, Decadence Arizona will be hosting what it calls Arizona's biggest New Year's Eve celebration.
The show features 30 acts.
Whiskey Row - Scottsdale ($20)/Tempe ($30)/Gilbert ($20)
All three Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row locations will be hosting blow-out parties for the new year.
The Tempe venue is a 2-for-1 deal with El Hefe.
6th Street Park fireworks - Tempe
Fireworks will light up the Tempe sky at midnight.
The City of Tempe says 6th Street Park is the best spot to see the fireworks.
