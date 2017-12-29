New Year's 2018 events across Arizona

The pinecone drop at the Weatherford Hotel in Flagstaff. (Photo: FlagstaffArizona.org)

While many people across the country will ring in 2018 with below-freezing temperatures, Phoenix is looking at a high temperature of 75 on New Year's Day.

There's no better time to celebrate Arizona than New Year's Eve.

Here are a few of the hottest and coolest celebrations to welcome 2018 in the Grand Canyon State:

Weatherford Hotel - Flagstaff

Perhaps Arizona's premier New Year's celebration, the Great Pinecone Drop is set in downtown Flagstaff at the Weatherford Hotel.

It began as a one-off in 2000 before hotel owners Henry Taylor and Sam Green decided they should just drop the pinecone every year.

Whiskey Row - Prescott

Prescott has an item drop of its own: the boot.

A street party shuts down Prescott's Whiskey Row for a New Year's celebration full of food, entertainment and music.

Maya Day & Nightclub - Scottsdale - $20

Ring in the new year with a high-energy show at Maya.

Doors open at 9 p.m. for TJR.

Crescent Ballroom/The Van Buren - Downtown Phoenix - $19 in advance/$25 Sunday

3rd Avenue and Van Buren Street is shutting down for for the biggest party in downtown Phoenix.

There'll be DJs, food trucks, heated tents and more.

Flannel Ball - Roosevelt Row - $20/$25

This New Year's celebration features beer, art and flannel clothing.

The kicker? A countdown piñata drop.

Decadence Arizona - 2-night concert at Rawhide

On Saturday and Sunday night, Decadence Arizona will be hosting what it calls Arizona's biggest New Year's Eve celebration.

The show features 30 acts.

Whiskey Row - Scottsdale ($20)/Tempe ($30)/Gilbert ($20)

All three Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row locations will be hosting blow-out parties for the new year.

The Tempe venue is a 2-for-1 deal with El Hefe.

6th Street Park fireworks - Tempe

Fireworks will light up the Tempe sky at midnight.

The City of Tempe says 6th Street Park is the best spot to see the fireworks.

