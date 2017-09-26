New report reveals over 1,000 vacant teacher positions in Arizona

(Photo: JR Cardenas / 12 News)

The teacher shortage in Arizona remains at a crisis level, according to a new report.

The recently released annual survey report from the Arizona School Personnel Administrators Association shows there remains over 1,300 teacher positions vacant in the state.

According to the results and a spokesperson with the Washington Elementary School District in Phoenix, less than 50 percent of the positions going into the 2017 school year were filled by an individual with a "standard teacher certificate."

The results, according to a release, show nearly 530 teachers have already abandoned or resigned from their position in the first four weeks of the school year.

A total of 135 school districts and charter schools throughout Arizona participated in the ASPAA report.

