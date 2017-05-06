Nearby residents evacuated as Mulberry Fire burns southeast of Vail

A tanker drops retardant to save a house from the Mulberry Fire southeast of Vail. (Photo: Corona de Tucson Fire Department)

VAIL, Ariz. - Multiple fire crews are responding to a new brush fire burning southeast of Vail.

According to the Corona de Tucson Fire Department the fire is burning east of Highway 83 near Old Sonoita Highway.

The fire started just after 1:30pm Saturday afternoon and is currently estimated at around 500 acres.

Corona de Tucson officials say they are currently working to evacuate residents closest to the fire.

The Red Cross is opening a shelter at the Pima County Fairgrounds at the Old Pueblo Hall for the evacuees. They will provide shelter, water, snacks and other items as needed.

In a tweet firefighters cautioned residents to avoid the area because heavy congestion was causing safety issues for both firefighters and evacuees.

Officials are calling this fire the Mulberry fire.

The cause is currently listed as unknown.

A Red Flag Warning is in place, leaving firefighters concerned about the affect high winds may have on the growing fire.

