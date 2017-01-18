Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye to attend Trump inauguration

Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye. (Photo: Navajo Nation)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Among those who are attending Donald Trump's inauguration Friday include Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye.



12 News has learned President Begaye and his staff just arrived in Washington D.C. Wednesday evening.



Navajo spokesperson Mihio Manus said Begaye and his team want to show the Trump administration that they will do their best to support his efforts to work amicably with the Navajo Nation.



"We are hoping to encourage Trump's team to help bring jobs to the Navajo reservation which stretches across parts of Arizona and New Mexico," Manus said.



Begaye did not back Trump during the presidential election, but his spokesperson said "the Nation wants to do its best to get along with the new administration."

12 News will cover the inauguration on TV, on 12news.com and on our social media accounts.

(© 2017 KPNX)