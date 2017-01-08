Navajo Nation faces possible plant, mine closure

Great Seal of the Navajo Nation (Photo: Great Seal of the Navajo Nation)

PAGE, Ariz. (AP) - Communities on the Navajo Nation are bracing for the economic fallout from the possible shutdown of a coal-fired power plant.



The Arizona Daily Sun reports (http://bit.ly/2i7aIVL) closing the Navajo Generating Station and a coal mine that provides the plant's fuel would lead to an estimated loss of 2,400 jobs in the community.



Plant owners including the Salt River Project have a lease until 2044 that requires them to pay the Navajo Nation about $42 million annually.



Page Mayor Bill Diak says plant officials are concerned about lower natural gas prices and pollution regulations.



The closure could occur in the next several years.



Coconino County Supervisor Lena Fowler's district covers Page.



She says work is underway to create jobs and develop a local economy that can withstand the plant's closure.

