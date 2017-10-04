KPNX
Close

NAU shooter Steven Jones' trial moved to March 2018

Judge delivers mistrial and discharged jury in trial of NAU shooting trial.

12 News , KPNX 1:50 PM. MST October 04, 2017

Northern Arizona University shooter Steven Jones' retrial has been moved to next March on the grounds that a member of his defense team is medically unable to process the trial.

The retrial was initially set to begin later this month.

A judge declared Jones' case a mistrial in May after the jury could not reach a consensus.

Jones has admitted that he shot four other NAU students, killing one, in October 2015, but he has said he did so in self-defense.

© 2017 KPNX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories