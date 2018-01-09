NAU shooter Steven Jones' retrial may be delayed by lawyer change

Steven Jones listens to his defense attorney, Burges McCowan, deliver closing arguments April 25, 2017. (Photo: Lucas Mullikin/12 News)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - A new defense attorney in the Northern Arizona University shooting case might mean a trial delay.

12 News has learned Phoenix lawyer Burges McCowan has withdrawn from the case, citing medical reasons.

According to court records, McCowan is requesting a Coconino County public defender take over the case.

Public defender Brad Bransky appeared in a Flagstaff court Tuesday, stating he will review the Jones criminal court file and report back to the court Feb. 9 as to whether he will be prepared to take over the defense's case for Jones in time for the March retrial date.

If he's not ready for trial, the case may be postponed again. It was set for October 2017, but delayed due to defense counsel's health.

Jones is set to be retried on murder and other counts in March after a jury deadlocked on charges last May. He's accused of fatally shooting 20-year-old Colin Brough and wounding three other students on the Flagstaff campus in 2015.

Jones has said he acted in self-defense. Prosecutors say he was the aggressor.

