Naked woman who stole MCSO truck: 'I felt like I was possessed'

PHOENIX - A woman accused of leading police on a chase while naked last week had her first jailhouse interview Monday morning.

Lisa Luna was booked over the weekend after being taken into custody Jan. 5.

In the interview, an emotional Luna accused another woman, who she identified as her cousin, of putting drugs in her food.

She also said there was a lot of things she didn't remember from that day.

"I felt like I was, I want to say, possessed, like I didn't have control," Luna said. "I didn't remember the whole ride until I had sobered up again."

"I remember feeling like my skin was burning, like I was on fire. I remember a lot of people not wanting me to leave. I was hearing things, it was a lot of things, but I don't know what exactly it was I was under the influence of."

Luna said she has been living on the streets and anything that she had eaten or ingested had come from "complete strangers."

Luna said she had walked from Phoenix and remembers the deputy trying to help her.

"There was a lot of stuff that I didn't have control over," Luna said. "I just remember wanting to die and letting go."

Luna said she has used meth and synthetic marijuana -- also known as "spice" -- before and that meth was her drug of choice. She said the last time she knowingly used meth was before Christmas when she overdosed.

Luna initially claimed to have been sexually assaulted, but later changed her story, police said.

Luna is facing multiple charges including unlawful flight from law enforcement (the vehicle pursuit), possession of the stolen MCSO vehicle, resisting arrest, vehicle theft, aggravated assault (on the MCSO deputy), and false reporting.

