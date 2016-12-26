KPNX
Munds Park tops the weekend snowfall list in northern Arizona

Gabe Trujillo, KPNX 9:29 AM. MST December 26, 2016

It was a snowy weekend across Arizona and the snowfall numbers show it.

The National Weather Service in Flagstaff recently shared the snowfall reports for northern Arizona from Dec. 24 and Dec. 25, and Munds Park tops the list.

With 18.5 inches over the weekend, the area south of Flagstaff had plenty of snow accumulation after the recent series of storms that moved through the area.

Other areas that received more than 12 inches of snow include Flagstaff and Kachina Village.

