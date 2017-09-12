Multi-agency search underway for wanted felon near Wickenburg

Multiple policy agencies are searching for a wanted felon after he attempted to steal a car from a gas station in Wickenburg , Wickenburg Police Department said. (Photo: Wickenburg Police Department)

WICKENBURG, Ariz. - Multiple policy agencies are searching for a wanted felon after he attempted to steal a car from a gas station in Wickenburg, Wickenburg Police Department said.

The suspect, 25-year-old Mark Facio, ran off into the Hassayampa River, according to Wickenburg police.

Police describe him as 5'9" tall and 170 pounds. He has tattoos on his face and body and was last seen wearing jeans and a red tank top. Facio is a wanted felon out of New Mexico.

Authorities say he is armed and dangerous.

Wickenburg PD asks the public not to approach if Facio is spotted, and instead call 911 immediately.

