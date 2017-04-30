Mud Springs Fire burns 35 acres in Black Canyon City

Mud Springs Fire in Black Canyon City. (Photo: Daisy Mountain Fire Department)

BLACK CANYON CITY, Ariz. - Crews are fighting a brush fire in Black Canyon City.

The Mud Springs Fire has been stopped at 35 acres near Mud Springs Road and Interstate 17 Sunday, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

No structures are threatened, but firefighters said residents in the area should clear a defensible space around their homes, at least 30 feet in all directions.

