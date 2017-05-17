MS-13 gang leaders arrested in Los Angeles; what are the gang's connections to Arizona?

A man being arrested. (Photo: 12 News file) (Photo: Dana, Joe)

Federal and local law enforcement officials arrested close to two dozen suspected gang members Wednesday morning in the largest crackdown on the notorious MS-13 gang in Los Angeles at more than 50 locations, officials said.

"The case we're announcing today is the culmination of a three-year investigation," said Deidre Fike, FBI Assistant Director in Charge. The investigation, which started in June 2014, targeted the leadership and violent members in the gang, along with their ties to the Mexican Mafia.

As 12 News has reported, gang activity associated with the Mexican Mafia is present in Arizona, though ties to MS-13 are less prevalent.

An Arizona gang enforcement task force leader said Wednesday that homegrown gangs continue to be the largest problem.

"We do get the transplants that come in from other states," said Cpt. Jesse Galvez of the AZ Department of Public Safety. "But for the most part, the majority of our gangs have been here for many years, established in neighborhoods."

