Moving company: Arizona a top destination

PHOENIX - Arizona is one of the top states seeing an influx of people, according to 2016 data from United Van Lines.

The moving company tracked the starting points and destinations for those who used its vans.

Arizona came in with the 10th-highest influx by percentage of moves which are inbound. 57 percent of moves involving Arizona are bound for the Grand Canyon State.

Topping the list at 68 percent inbound was South Dakota, followed by Vermont, Oregon, Idaho and South Carolina rounding out the top five.

The Northeast is well represented among the outbound list.

New Jersey was the most outbound state at 63 percent, followed by Illinois, New York, Connecticut and Kansas.

