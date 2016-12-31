Most engaging of 2016: Heroes, Trump protestors and Zodiac signs, oh my!

Amid the chaos of a recycling plant fire on March, 22, 2016, Nick Ells, Captain of Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Engine 277, managed to save the American flag from the flames. (Photo: Adrienne Berman)

As 2016 comes to an end, it's time to reflect back on the stories we had the chance to tell throughout the year.

The year brought some of the most adorable, heartbreaking, inspirational and weird stories.

From a firefighter rescuing an American flag to record breaking temperatures in October and new Zodiac signs -- here are some of the most engaging stories of 2016.

A Valley woman got an amazing gift for her 100th birthday: A great-great-grandson.

Sheriff Joe Arpaio's Maricopa County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a protester who was tied to a car blocking the road to Donald J. Trump's rally in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

Amid the chaos of a recycling plant fire, Nick Ells, Captain of Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Engine 277, managed to save the American flag from the flames.

A record was set on Oct. 27, 2016: The latest 100-degree day in Phoenix.

George James, Sr., one of the few surviving Navajo code talkers from World War II passed away.

Don’t freak out, but it turns out there are actually 13 astrological signs instead of 12. So 86 percent of all people were actually born under a different sign.

