More than 10 Mayer residents rescued from homes surrounded by water

Aftermath of flood damage at a mobile home park in Mayer. (Photo: 12 News)

MAYER, Ariz. - Flood warnings have been lifted for Yavapai County, according to the National Weather Service.

The sheriff's office rescued 10-15 residents from homes surrounded by water.

Officials monitored the weather and the Buck Creek that flooded over.

"The way it's been here in Arizona at least last week it's just hard to predict," said Dwight D'Evelyn with YCSO. "The storms come in here so quickly. We're trying to stay on top of that and get intel on the weather.”

The American Red Cross set up an evacuation center at Mayer High School. Seventeen people registered and 14 people stayed overnight.

The flash flood warning for Chimney Ranch was lifted around 5:45 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

There has been no reported injuries.





© 2017 KPNX-TV