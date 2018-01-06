More allegations against fired U of A coach Rich Rodriguez released

New allegations are uncovered in a press release issued by Melissa Wilhelmsen's attorney. Photo: Kyle Burton

PHOENIX- The attorney representing Rich Rodriguez's former assistant, Melissa Wilhelmsen, issued a release Friday night defending his client.

The press release came out in response to Rich Rodriguez's tweet, categorically denying all of Wilhelmsen's claims apart from his extramarital affair. It appears his Twitter account has since been deleted.

Rodriguez's daughter also came to her father's defense on social media. She called Wilhelmsen's claims "false and ridiculous."

"It specifically breaks my heart that my mother and I were extremely nice and supportive to her at all times and did nothing but treat her with respect, yet it seems to have meant nothing to her," Raquel Rodriguez said. "I will never understand her actions. She is hurting my entire family, the other staff members and their families, the Arizona football team, the entire university, and sadly all the true victims of sexual harassment."

Wilhelmsen's attorney, Augustine Jimenez, said in response, "Melissa stands behind the truthfulness of each and every allegation contained in the notice of claim."

On Twitter, Rodriguez was critical of Wilhelmsen for not cooperating in the university's sexual harassment investigation. Jimenez responded to that by saying Wilhelmsen had already quit her job by the time the investigation started.

"The purpose of this investigation was not to protect Melissa from further harassment by Rodriguez; instead, it was conducted to protect the University from the anticipated harassment claims and, perhaps provide a basis to terminate Rodriguez with cause," Jimenez explained.

In the notice of claim, it says the Wilhelmsens will settle with Rodriguez for $7.5 million. Otherwise, they look forward to their day in court.

