More adults are being diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder

MESA, Ariz. - By all appearances Brian Mueller has lived a normal life.

He's a father of two boys, Connor and Alton. He’s been married to his wife Michelle for almost 19 years. He’s a successful computer analyst. Yet, he experiences life much differently than most.

“If it is loud, bright, whatever it affects me. I have to avoid it,” Mueller said.

A sensitivity he has dealt with his whole life. He’s usually the quiet one at social gatherings and often has to step away from a large gathering.

“If I have 25 people in a room and they’re all jabbering back and forth. I’m mostly silent because I’m just trying to keep up with the conversation and process it. While they’re all trying to figure out what they’re going to say next,” Mueller said. “It’s complete sensory overload. The more input there is. The worse it gets.”

Imagine a jigsaw puzzle. Mueller’s mind needs to process every piece and where it fits. He notices more detail than the the average person.

For example, flying for Mueller can be an exhausting and overwhelming experience.

“What people take for granted on an airplane is you have the noise of engines. You have the noise of the people talking. You have the shaking of the airplane. The whole time you're traveling,” Mueller said.

Which can cause sensory overload or a meltdown.

“It's like your brain shuts down and your body keeps going,” Mueller said.

Mueller was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder earlier this year. His younger son, Alton, was diagnosed with autism five years ago. Mueller decided to get evaluated after researching his son’s autism and noticed they share some of the same unique traits.

It confirmed what he had already suspected.

“He's basically a mini me,” Mueller said.

The definition of autism spectrum disorder has changed over the past 30 - 40 years. The spectrum has grown as researchers better diagnose and understand its complexities more.

So at the age of 42, Mueller would’ve never been diagnosed with the disorder when he was a child.

Dr. Christopher Smith, the research director at the Southwest Autism Research and Resource Center (SARRC), says they are seeing more adults coming in to be evaluated as the symptoms of autism become more public.

“Often people wonder why they felt like they were different. Or functioning differently than other people. Their peers. Throughout their whole life and they have their own questions,” said Dr. Smith.

Dr. Smith says it's difficult to quantify how many adults go undiagnosed. For those who do get diagnosed. It can lead to greater self-awareness.

“Even if there isn't a clear path to treatment. That's going to open the door. Just that information is the first step to understanding why they are the way that they are and what they can do in the future differently,” said Dr. Smith.

The diagnosis has helped those around Mueller understand his needs more clearly. If something at work is causing sensory overload. His employer knows he’s not being difficult or high-maintenance and can address his needs.

At family parties. If he steps away, his family knows he just needs to decompress. The same thing with family trips.

“We want to do something as a family and it's out in public – Desert Botanical Gardens, State Fair - even just walking through the mall. It helps remind me to plan for him a few days afterwards of decompression time," said Mueller's wife, Michelle.

Brian Mueller has coped with the disorder his whole life. He’s not sure if he’ll seek treatment but wants the diagnosis to show his son Alton that he's is right there with him on the same path and can help him find where all the pieces fit.

“To show him he can work on it. He can become a normal person and interact with society,” said Mueller.

While Mueller and Alton's autism disorder might have similar traits. Dr. Smith says there isn't evidence autism can be passed down from one generation to the next.



SARRC has a new diagnostic service that can provide diagnosis for people of all ages.

For more information, visit autismcenter.org.

