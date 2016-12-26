Mom rescued near Grand Canyon after walking 30 miles in freezing temps for help

Karen Klein (Photo: Coconino County Sheriff's Office)

FREDONIA, Ariz. -The Coconino County Sheriff's Office and Kane County Sheriff's Office located 47-year-old Karen Klein near North Rim of the Grand Canyon early Saturday morning.

Officials say Ms. Klein had walked approximately 30 miles since Thursday afternoon in search of help for herself, her husband and son. Their car was left stuck near a forest road service.

Ms. Klein found shelter in a guard shack at the North Rim entrance of the Grand Canyon, according to authorities.

The sheriff's office and the National Park Service assisted in tracking the car and Ms. Klein was taken to a hospital in St. George, Utah.

Her 10-year-old son and husband were able to hike to an area where they had cell service and call for help. Both received treatment for cold exposure including frostbite, according to officials.

Klein, her husband and 10-year-old son are from Pennsylvania. According to the sheriff's office, they rented a car in Las Vegas and drove to visit southern Utah.

Thursday afternoon, they were following their GPS in attempt to visit the Grand Canyon, but State Route 67 to the North Rim is currently closed for the winter season.

The sheriff's office said their GPS detoured them through forest service roads that were receiving heavy snow, and their vehicle became disabled.

Deputies said Klein left the vehicle to try to walk to State Route 67 to get help. She had some food and water and was dressed in several layers of clothing.

After she left on foot, the area received additional snow.

Klein never returned with help on Friday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office. But her husband climbed to higher ground and was able to get cell service and call for help.

