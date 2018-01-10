Mohave County releases inmate by mistake

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) - Mohave County authorities are searching for a woman who was mistakenly released from jail.
Melissa Bexell was released shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday from the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility due to a clerical error.
The 38-year-old Bexell was being held on a felony theft charge and a misdemeanor obstructing charge out of Bear Lake County, Idaho.
Sheriff's officials say Bexell is not considered to be a danger to the public.
She was last seen on foot wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and grey pants.
© 2018 Associated Press
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs