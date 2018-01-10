Mohave County releases inmate by mistake

Melissa Bexell. (Photo: Mohave County)

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) - Mohave County authorities are searching for a woman who was mistakenly released from jail.

Melissa Bexell was released shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday from the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility due to a clerical error.

The 38-year-old Bexell was being held on a felony theft charge and a misdemeanor obstructing charge out of Bear Lake County, Idaho.

Sheriff's officials say Bexell is not considered to be a danger to the public.

She was last seen on foot wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and grey pants.

© 2018 Associated Press