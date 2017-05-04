Missing Show Low boy with autism found

Anthony Myron. (Photo: Show Low PD)

SHOW LOW, Ariz. - Police in Show Low located a young boy with autism who had been missing since Thursday morning.

The boy was found just before noon.

According to police, Anthony Myron, 8, went missing from his home just after 10 a.m. He was seen around the same time on surveillance cameras at a local Kmart store.

Police did not release details on his whereabouts or how he went missing.

