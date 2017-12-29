Missing New Mexico man reportedly spotted in Arizona

Lorenzo Rendon. (Photo: Curry County Sheriff's Office)

New Mexico authorities believe a 70-year-old man who may be in danger was seen in Prescott Valley, possibly on his way to California.

Lorenzo Rendon was last seen Tuesday in Clovis, New Mexico.

Curry County (N.M.) sheriff's officials believe he will be in danger if he is not located, but a release from the sheriff's office did not specify why.

Rendon is described as a 5-foot-3, 120-pound Hispanic man with short gray hair and green eyes. He may be driving a gray 2014 Nissan Versa with turquoise New Mexico license plate MYR-774.

If you have any information about Rendon's location, call 575-769-2335 or 911.

