Missing New Mexico man found in Phoenix

New Mexico authorities found the 70-year-old man reported to be missing and last seen in Prescott Valley.

Lorenzo Rendon was last seen Tuesday in Clovis, New Mexico and located in Phoenix, Saturday morning.

Curry County (N.M.) sheriff's officials believed he was in danger if he is not located, but a release from the sheriff's office did not specify why.

Rendon, described as a 5-foot-3, 120-pound Hispanic man with short gray hair and green eyes, was driving a gray 2014 Nissan Versa with turquoise New Mexico license plate MYR-774.

Police said Rendon was possibly on his way to California.

