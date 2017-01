10-year-old Tyrene Mahana Putasoy. (Photo: Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

KINGMAN, Ariz. - The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says the 10-year-old Kingman girl who was missing since Friday morning has been found.

Tyrene Mahana Putasoy was last seen at her sitter’s residence in the 3800 block of E. Neal Avenue.

Information on her whereabouts was not immediately available.

