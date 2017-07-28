Mining employee dies in vehicle accident at Arizona complex

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - An Asarco mining company employee is dead after a vehicle collision at the Mission Mine Complex in southern Arizona.

Asarco officials say the employee died Thursday night, but they're withholding the man's name.

They say the accident was an isolated incident and no other employees were injured at the open pit mine 18 miles south of Tucson.

Company officials say local and federal agencies and law enforcement have been notified and they're working with Federal Mine Safety and Health Administration and the state Mine Inspector's Office on investigating the accident.

Asarco is an integrated copper mining, smelting and refining company headquartered in Tucson.

It's a subsidiary company of Grupo Mexico with about 2,300 employees and operates mines, mills and a smelter near Tucson and a refinery in Amarillo, Texas.

© 2017 Associated Press