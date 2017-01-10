Mexico gas crisis leaves Phoenix-area man stranded

Valley man Jim Everely is vacationing in Puerto Peñasco , in the state of Sonora, and his stay is now unintentionally extended due to a gasoline shortage in the area. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - Count your pesos. A surge in gas prices in Mexico has radically changed the way citizens fill up their tanks.

Some area coming to the U.S. just to buy gasoline, where typically it is more expensive.

The 20-percent hike since the new year has prompted heated protest and looting along the border and across Mexico.

To get gas there right now, it's expensive and takes up to an hour in some cities.

Some stations in Mexico stopped refilling their reserves, which is why a Valley man is now stuck in Rocky Point.

"If you're down here, you're not going to get any gas in your vehicle,” said Jim Everely.

Everely is vacationing in Puerto Peñasco, in the state of Sonora, and his stay has been unintentionally extended due to a shortage in the area.

"Evidently since the [Jan.] 1st the shipments have stopped,” said Everely.

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto said the price hike, after a lift on regulated prices, is to safeguard the economy.

AAA officials warn against traveling to Mexico right now.

If you are planning to drive to Mexico, AAA recommends going with a full tank, and making sure the port of entry you are planning to use is not closed or blocked by protestors.

Don't rely on taking extra gas cans. They could be confiscated at the border.

If you get stuck where fuel pumps are on empty, you have few recourses.

The Mexican Ministry of Tourism provided a non-emergency help number line that can connect you to the police. The number to call from Mexico is 01-800-008-5400.

How exactly police will be able to help someone stuck because of the gas crisis is unclear.

(© 2017 KPNX)