Mesa company to install wrong-way cameras on I-17 by November

PHOENIX (AP) - The Arizona State Transportation Board has awarded a contract on a project that aims to curb wrong-way driving that has resulted in fatal wrecks on Phoenix-area freeways.
The board's unanimous vote Friday awards the contract Contractors West, Inc., a Mesa-based company that specializes in highway electrical and sign work.
State officials expect the thermal cameras used to detect wrong-way vehicles on Interstate 17 in Phoenix will be installed by the end of November.
Contractors West's bid was about $1.9 million. That's 6.6 percent higher than the state's estimate but well within the project budget of $3.7 million.
State officials hope the state's purchase of most of the equipment that will be used for the project will expedite its completion.
