Merry Christmas, Arizona! State's notables post heartfelt Christmas messages

It may be a warm Christmas in Phoenix and lacking in the snow department elsewhere -- but Arizonans are still full of holiday cheer.

The who's who of the Grand Canyon State took to social media Monday to send their well-wishes and happy holidays.

Sports teams

Wishing a very Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to the Red Sea! #BeRedSeeRed pic.twitter.com/LmvzW0ma4z — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 25, 2017

From our family to yours,



Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! pic.twitter.com/M20LhJQYE2 — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) December 25, 2017

#MerryChristmas to all Rattler Nation everywhere! May your day be merry and bright! #StrikeAsOne pic.twitter.com/afs0Pu5vSj — Arizona Rattlers (@ArizonaRattlers) December 25, 2017

Politicians

Merry Christmas & holiday blessings, from our family to yours! pic.twitter.com/SZ9kb5IhXs — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) December 25, 2017

Merry Christmas, Phoenix. Wishing you a joyful and bright holiday weekend. Can’t wait for 2018! pic.twitter.com/WHVZIzsHFD — Greg Stanton (@MayorStanton) December 25, 2017

Universities

From our Wildcat Family to yours, Happy Holidays.#BearDown pic.twitter.com/M9WltqP9LF — Arizona Athletics (@AZATHLETICS) December 25, 2017

Merry Christmas from GCU and the Lopes Lab! Wishing you a blessed day with your loved ones. #gcu #LopeCountry pic.twitter.com/KcLnNYgoNp — Grand Canyon U (@gcu) December 25, 2017

From our family to yours, Happy Holidays Lumberjack fans 💙💛 #NAUStrong🌲⚒️💪 pic.twitter.com/g2oAmSdeC0 — NAU Athletics (@NAUAthletics) December 25, 2017

Celebrities

MERRY CHRISTMAS!!! Hope you are enjoying the day with family and friends!! TODD pic.twitter.com/c61repNTZX — Todd McFarlane (@Todd_McFarlane) December 25, 2017

Government and public safety

We hope you and your family have a wonderful and safe holiday! pic.twitter.com/ZEsbyhGBvY — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 25, 2017

Iconic places

