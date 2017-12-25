Merry Christmas, Arizona! State's notables post heartfelt Christmas messages

It may be a warm Christmas in Phoenix and lacking in the snow department elsewhere -- but Arizonans are still full of holiday cheer.
The who's who of the Grand Canyon State took to social media Monday to send their well-wishes and happy holidays.
Sports teams
Merry Christmas, #Dbacks fans! pic.twitter.com/rfln0jYnhC— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) December 25, 2017
Wishing a very Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to the Red Sea! #BeRedSeeRed pic.twitter.com/LmvzW0ma4z— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 25, 2017
From our family to yours,— Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) December 25, 2017
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! pic.twitter.com/M20LhJQYE2
#MerryChristmas to all Rattler Nation everywhere! May your day be merry and bright! #StrikeAsOne pic.twitter.com/afs0Pu5vSj— Arizona Rattlers (@ArizonaRattlers) December 25, 2017
Politicians
Merry Christmas & holiday blessings, from our family to yours! pic.twitter.com/SZ9kb5IhXs— John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) December 25, 2017
Merry Christmas, Phoenix. Wishing you a joyful and bright holiday weekend. Can’t wait for 2018! pic.twitter.com/WHVZIzsHFD— Greg Stanton (@MayorStanton) December 25, 2017
Happy Christmas, Arizona! pic.twitter.com/jnF4LS4QoZ— Kyrsten Sinema (@RepSinema) December 25, 2017
Merry Christmas, Arizona! pic.twitter.com/QpF06wDoOx— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) December 25, 2017
Universities
From our Wildcat Family to yours, Happy Holidays.#BearDown pic.twitter.com/M9WltqP9LF— Arizona Athletics (@AZATHLETICS) December 25, 2017
Merry Christmas from GCU and the Lopes Lab! Wishing you a blessed day with your loved ones. #gcu #LopeCountry pic.twitter.com/KcLnNYgoNp— Grand Canyon U (@gcu) December 25, 2017
From our family to yours, Happy Holidays Lumberjack fans 💙💛 #NAUStrong🌲⚒️💪 pic.twitter.com/g2oAmSdeC0— NAU Athletics (@NAUAthletics) December 25, 2017
Celebrities
Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/MBhIWv0b05— Alice Cooper (@alicecooper) December 25, 2017
MERRY CHRISTMAS!!! Hope you are enjoying the day with family and friends!! TODD pic.twitter.com/c61repNTZX— Todd McFarlane (@Todd_McFarlane) December 25, 2017
Government and public safety
We hope you and your family have a wonderful and safe holiday! pic.twitter.com/ZEsbyhGBvY— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 25, 2017
Iconic places
