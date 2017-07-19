KPNX
Meghan McCain: Cancer will not make my father surrender

12 News , KPNX 8:22 PM. MST July 19, 2017

Sen. John McCain's office announced Wednesday he has brain cancer. His daughter, Meghan McCain, posted a somber, but optimistic message on Twitter in light of the news.

"Cancer may afflict him in many ways: but it will not make him surrender," Meghan McCain posted in an image on Twitter. "Nothing ever has."

The tumor is a glioblastoma, a highly malignant cancerous tumor, according to the America Brain Tumor Association.

MOREMcCain's office says he has cancerous brain tumor

© 2017 KPNX-TV


