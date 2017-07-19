Meghan McCain: Cancer will not make my father surrender

Sen. John McCain's office announced Wednesday he has brain cancer. His daughter, Meghan McCain, posted a somber, but optimistic message on Twitter in light of the news.
"Cancer may afflict him in many ways: but it will not make him surrender," Meghan McCain posted in an image on Twitter. "Nothing ever has."
Statement regarding my father @SenJohnMcCain: pic.twitter.com/SMte9Hkwkq— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 20, 2017
The tumor is a glioblastoma, a highly malignant cancerous tumor, according to the America Brain Tumor Association.
