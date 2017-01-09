MCSO locates mother of young boy found wandering in Tonopah

Recognize him? MCSO is asking for the public's help in locating the parents of this boy who was found wandering alone in Tonopah, Arizona. Jan. 9, 2017. (Photo: MCSO)

TONOPAH, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the mother of the young boy found wandering in Tonopah has been located.

MCSO says the child was found wandering in the area of 3607 N. 371st Avenue Monday morning.

According to MCSO, the boy was "unresponsive to verbal conversation" but appeared to be 5 to 9 years old.

He was taken to a local hospital but is in good health, according to MCSO.

Further information was not immediately available.

(© 2017 KPNX)