McCain's new explanation for odd question at Comey hearing is not tied to D-backs, cancer

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing June 8, 2017.

Arizona Senator John McCain has a new explanation for his confusing line of questioning when the former FBI Director James Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee in June.

According to Esquire, the senior senator said in an interview that he received a message from Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) that derailed his train of thought.

McCain continued on to say Graham, who was watching the hearing from his office, instructed an aide to deliver a message to McCain about a question Graham wanted him to ask. But when one of McCain's staffer handed him the phone, the screen turned black and locked and McCain didn't have the passcode.

“I was looking at it and, naturally, the message fades,” McCain is quoted by Esquire. “I think, ‘What the f**k am I going to do here?'"

McCain told Esquire he tried to remember what the question Graham sent was and "to make a long story short, I f****d it up.”

This explanation is different from what McCain originally said was the root of the problem and different from what people, weeks later, speculated.

After the hearing on June 8, McCain released a statement that said, “I get the sense from Twitter that my line of questioning today went over people’s heads. Maybe going forward I shouldn’t stay up late watching the Diamondbacks night games.”

On July 19, the senator's office announced McCain had a cancerous brain tumor known as glioblastoma.

According to WebMD, trouble speaking is a symptom of glioblastoma, which lead some to believe that was what McCain was experiencing at the hearing.

McCain was the last senator to question Comey during the hearing in Washington. Arizona's senior senator immediately addressed the Clinton investigation, asking the former FBI director to explain the difference between being able to reach a conclusion in that case but not in the ongoing Russia and Trump administration investigation.

The seven-minute exchange had many scratching their heads and at one point even Comey said "I'm a little confused, senator."

McCain said he was trying to address the matter of whether or not Comey believed his interactions with the president constituted obstruction of justice.

