McCain out and about after brain-cancer diagnosis

Photos posted on Twitter this weekend show Sen. John McCain recovering at his ranch near Sedona, even handling the barbecueing chores, after surgery nine days ago that revealed he has brain cancer.

On Sunday, McCain posted an image with a friend of his, saying he was “enjoying Zebra Falls in beautiful Oak Creek." Oak Creek runs through the McCain ranch.

Enjoying Zebra Falls in beautiful Oak Creek, #Arizona today with my friend Joe Harper pic.twitter.com/4Gk0KR1oj8 — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) July 23, 2017

McCain is wearing sunglasses and a sun hat whose brim is pulled down over his left eyebrow, the site of a craniotomy July 14. Joe Harper and his family are longtime friends and neighbors of the McCain family.

A day earlier, McCain's daughter Meghan McCain tweeted a picture of her enjoying a Saturday morning hike with her father.

Amazing hike with Dad @SenJohnMcCain this morning. Thank you all for your best wishes! pic.twitter.com/P9RR2v91HB — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 22, 2017

McCain was filling his customary role manning the barbecue Saturday night, in a photo posted by close friend Grant Woods, a former Arizona attorney general

Baseball and BBQ with the master chef in Sedona. @Dbacks @SenJohnMcCain Great stuff. pic.twitter.com/3HOZrO2T6G — Grant Woods (@GrantWoods) July 23, 2017

CNN's Doctor Sanjay Gupta reports he spoke to McCain's doctors about the craniotomy that discovered his brain tumor at the Mayo Clinic. McCain's doctors told Gupta that the surgery lasted three to four hours, and they were surprised at how alert he was after the procedure.

McCain left the hospital eight days ago and has been recovering at home since then.

The senator's doctors and family are considering the next steps in treating the brain tumor, which could include radiation and chemotherapy.

There is no public timetable for the 80-year-old McCain's return to the U.S. Senate. The senator tweeted his thanks to well-wishers last week and added:

"I greatly appreciate the outpouring of support - unfortunately for my sparring partners in Congress, I'll be back soon, so stand-by!"

I greatly appreciate the outpouring of support - unfortunately for my sparring partners in Congress, I'll be back soon, so stand-by! — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) July 20, 2017

