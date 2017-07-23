McCain out and about after a cancerous tumor was removed

Sen. John McCain takes leave from Capitol Hill after being diagnosed with brain tumor. (Photo: NBC News)

Senator John McCain seems to be recovering after a cancerous tumor was removed from near his eye earlier this week.

On Sunday, McCain posted a picture via Twitter with a friend of his, saying he was “enjoying Zebra Falls in beautiful Oak Creek.

The picture was taken at the senator's ranch near Sedona.

Enjoying Zebra Falls in beautiful Oak Creek, #Arizona today with my friend Joe Harper pic.twitter.com/4Gk0KR1oj8 — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) July 23, 2017

A day earlier, McCain's daughter, Meghan McCain, tweeted a picture of her enjoying a Saturday morning hike with her father.

Amazing hike with Dad @SenJohnMcCain this morning. Thank you all for your best wishes! pic.twitter.com/P9RR2v91HB — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 22, 2017

CNN's Doctor Sanjay Gupta reports he spoke to McCain's doctors about the craniotomy that discovered his brain tumor at the Mayo Clinic. McCain's doctors told Gupta that the surgery lasted three to four hours, and they were surprised at how alert he was after the procedure.

McCain left the hospital Saturday and has been recovering at home since then.

© 2017 KPNX-TV