McCain out and about after a cancerous tumor was removed

12 News , KPNX 2:26 PM. MST July 23, 2017

Senator John McCain seems to be recovering after a cancerous tumor was removed from near his eye earlier this week.

On Sunday, McCain posted a picture via Twitter with a friend of his, saying he was “enjoying Zebra Falls in beautiful Oak Creek. 

The picture was taken at the senator's ranch near Sedona. 

A day earlier, McCain's daughter, Meghan McCain, tweeted a picture of her enjoying a Saturday morning hike with her father.

CNN's Doctor Sanjay Gupta reports he spoke to McCain's doctors about the craniotomy that discovered his brain tumor at the Mayo Clinic. McCain's doctors told Gupta that the surgery lasted three to four hours, and they were surprised at how alert he was after the procedure.

McCain left the hospital Saturday and has been recovering at home since then. 

© 2017 KPNX-TV


