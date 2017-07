Aftermath of flood damage at a mobile home park in Mayer. (Photo: 12 News)

MAYER, Ariz. - The Mayer Water District released a notice Thursday morning saying residents need to boil their water.

The notice comes after a flood in the area which resulted in multiple people having to be rescued from homes surrounded by water.

Officials have not said whether the two are connected or not.

