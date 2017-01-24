Massive fissure just discovered in the Arizona desert

A two-mile-long earth fissure was discovered in southern Pinal County, the Arizona Geological Survey announced Monday. (Photo: AZGS) (Photo: Stegen, Anne)

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. - A large crack in the desert landscape was just charted by the Arizona Geological Survey.

The AZGS announced the discovery Monday after exploring the earth fissure with drone video, which you can see in the player above.

This fissure formed between March 2013 and December 2014. This one is more than half a mile longer than other fissures in the area. The fissure may have grown because of the heavy rains in fall of 2014.

Fissures pose a threat to people off-roading and riding ATVs in the area. Roaming livestock can also fall in and get stuck. Standing near the edge of a fissure can be dangerous because it can suddenly cave in.

The fissure is about 25 miles south of Arizona City, just south of Aries Drive near Sunland Gin Road.

The Arizona Geological Survey says the fissures form after "extensive groundwater withdraw in the Sonoran Desert.

Fissures are fairly common in central Arizona, with a cluster of fissures around Eloy, and in Cochise, La Paz, Maricopa, Pima and Pinal Counties.

Known and reported fissures in central Arizona as of Jan. 2017. (Photo: AZGS)

The first fissures appeared near Eloy in 1929, according to the AZGS.

It was the first time the AZGS used a drone to examine a fissure.

(© 2017 KPNX)