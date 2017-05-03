Mark your calendars and get ready to look up: May is full of celestial events

Milky Way on the horizon. (Photo: Joan Wood)

Attention stargazers, space aficionados and people who just think the stars are really pretty -- you're going to want to look to the sky quite a bit in May.

From Jupiter to Saturn, a meteor shower and more this month is full of celestial events.

REMEMBER: Celestial events are always best viewed in one of Arizona's dark sky communities.

Here are a few of our favorites to watch out up for:

Starting May 1: Saturn in the sky

Saturn has been visible in the nightsky before midnight since the start of the month. It'll be visible by 9:30 p.m. later in the month, NASA says. You should be looking southeast.

NASA says the best time to see the ringed-planet will be the last day of the month (May 31) at 1 a.m. when it's highest in the sky.

According to NASA, a telescope may allow you to see some of Saturn's cloud bands and even a glimpse of its north polar region.

May 6-7: Eta Aquariid meteor shower

The Eta Aquariid meteor shower is best seen early in the mornings before dawn, though a nearly full moon could make the meteors more difficult to see. It is a fairly strong shower, though, with between 20 and 60 meteors per hour at its peak.

May 5: Jupiter

According to NASA, Jupiter will be at its "best" this month. The planet will be visible starting on May 5 at 9 p.m. as you look toward the east. NASA says you can even enjoy Jupiter through binoculars where you can watch its four moons move from night to night.

NASA says the moon will appear near Jupiter on May 5 - 8 at 9 p.m.

May 10: 'Flower Moon' blooms

May's full moon, aka the "Flower Moon" or "Milk Moon," will rise and reach its fullest on May 10.

According to space.com, the full moon will "appear full to the casual observer for about a day before and after."

May 22 - 23, 26: Moon has playdates with Venus, Mercury and Mars

Just before sunrise on May 22 and May 23, NASA says the moon will join Venus and Mercury. On May 26, it'll join Mars just after sunset.

