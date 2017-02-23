Map shows economic impacts of immigrants in Arizona

A map from New American Economy breaks down the economic impact immigrants have on their communities through taxes and spending power. (Photo: Screenshot via New American Economy)

SEATTLE - As President Donald Trump enacts stricter immigration policies, a group of business and political leaders are highlighting how immigrants fit into the U.S. economy.

New American Economy, a coalition of companies and elected officials, mapped out the numbers, showing how many immigrants live in each state, how much they pay in taxes, and how much spending power they have.

According to the site, Arizona boasts the 11th-largest immigrant population in the country, with over 920,000 residents who were born outside the U.S.

Here are some of the stats for Arizona:

• Immigrant Residents: 921,641

• Immigrant Share of Population: 13.7 percent

• Immigrant Taxes Paid (2014): $5.4 billion

• Immigrant Spending Power (2014): $16.0 billion

• Immigrant Entrepreneurs: 60,132

• Employees at Immigrant-Owned Firms: 113,760

Immigrants buy homes, run businesses, go to school and are a major part of the service industry.

Browse the breakdown in Arizona by city and county, as well as data from other states here.

According to the site's 'About' section, it was created by a group of bipartisan mayors and business leaders from "all 50 states to raise awareness of the economic benefits of sensible immigration reform."

