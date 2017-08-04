Mandatory evacuation near Mayer lifted

MAYER, Ariz. - A mandatory evacuation was issued Friday for parts of Mayer and surrounding areas, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.
The evacuation was lifted at 2 p.m. after creek waters had subsided.
YCSO said heavy rain in the area of Big Bug Creek has caused flooding. Residents located in low-lying areas were told to grab necessary items, get to higher ground and avoid low water crossings.
A shelter was been set up at Mayer High School, YCSO said.
Mayer is located southeast of Prescott, where burn scars from the Goodwin Fire could trigger life-threatening flash floods and debris flow.
© 2017 KPNX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs