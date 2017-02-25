Man seriously injured when butane hash lab sparks home fire

Marijuana operation sparked a fire at a house (Photo: Pinal County Sheriff's Office)

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. - A San Tan Valley man is fighting for his life after a large butane fire, and possible explosion in his house.

The man has third-degree burns to his head, arms and legs, as well as severe smoke damage to his lungs.

He is listed in critical condition.

Investigators believe the fire was caused by an active butane honey oil lab inside the home.

Butane honey is made from THC extracted from marijuana, a dangerous process that could lead to fire or explosion, said the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.

"What people are always looking for is a better high," Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said. "And the THC is much higher in the hash oil, so they take the THC from the plant and convert it into oil."

Detectives found 70 cans of butane as well as raw marijuana and butane honey oil.

There were remnants of marijuana growth operation inside the residence as well, said a spokesperson for PCSO.

Detectives are working with the County Attorney on possible charges.

"When you take that and convert it into this hash oil or BHO, it turns into a narcotic and is no longer a charge for marijuana," Lamb told 12 News.

