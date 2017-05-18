Man robs, shoots victim in Flagstaff PD parking lot

Suspect wanted for allegedly shooting and robbing a man in a Flagstaff PD parking lot. (Photo: Flagstaff PD)

Police are looking for a man who shot another man in the parking lot of the Flagstaff Police Department late Wednesday.

The suspect, described by officials as a white man with short dark hair, balding, with a full beard, shot and robbed the victim. He then fled the area by vehicle, reported as possibly a dark-colored Chrysler 300 with no visible plate, police say.

The suspect arrived at the Coconino County Jail lobby around 10 p.m. Wednesday and asked to speak to an officer to report a crime, according to police. He was told to report the crime to an officer next door at the Flagstaff Police Department, but when he arrived the doors were locked. The suspect left the property.

According to police, the man returned to the jail parking lot shortly after 11 p.m. where he approached the victim who was leaving the jail lobby. The suspect told the victim he was trying to get inside and asked if he worked there, to which the victim responded, “no.” The suspect fired a single bullet.

Flagstaff police say the suspect was wearing a dark shirt with a white logo on the left breast pocket, a grey plaid hooded jacket, jeans and white Adidas shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Flagstaff Police Department.

© 2017 KPNX-TV