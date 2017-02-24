Man pleads guilty to killing wife, good Samaritan after Mesa crash

PHOENIX (AP) - A man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his wife on a Mesa street last year along with a Good Samaritan who stopped to help the woman.

Maricopa County prosecutors say 39-year-old Christopher Glen Wright pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder.

He's scheduled to be sentenced on April 28.

Nasbah Laverne Wriqht called Mesa police during a May 31 dispute with her husband near a freeway interchange.

Christopher Wright told police he had been fighting with his 41-year-old wife and decided to crash the SUV in an attempt to kill her.

After the crash, Nasbah Wright ran to a parked pickup truck and asked driver Tomas Olivas Orneals for help.

Police say Christopher Wright walked up to the truck and fatally shot his wife and the 49-year-old Orneals.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.