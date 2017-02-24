Man pleads guilty to killing wife, good Samaritan after Mesa crash

PHOENIX (AP) - A man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his wife on a Mesa street last year along with a Good Samaritan who stopped to help the woman.
Maricopa County prosecutors say 39-year-old Christopher Glen Wright pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder.
He's scheduled to be sentenced on April 28.
Nasbah Laverne Wriqht called Mesa police during a May 31 dispute with her husband near a freeway interchange.
Christopher Wright told police he had been fighting with his 41-year-old wife and decided to crash the SUV in an attempt to kill her.
After the crash, Nasbah Wright ran to a parked pickup truck and asked driver Tomas Olivas Orneals for help.
Police say Christopher Wright walked up to the truck and fatally shot his wife and the 49-year-old Orneals.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs