Man killed crossing Flagstaff train tracks Monday morning

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - A man is dead after being struck by a train in downtown Flagstaff early Monday.

Police are trying to locate relatives before releasing his name. He's American Indian, around 40 years old.

Witnesses reported seeing him walk onto the tracks with his head down in an area without railroad crossing arms.

Deputy Chief Dan Musselman says Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway has confirmed the lights and train horns were working at the time.

A train struck and killed another man last Friday.

Musselman says 66-year-old Anthony Ortiz was walking across the tracks after the crossing arm went up for an eastbound train. Shortly after, the arm began lowering for a westbound train.

Musselman says Ortiz had been walking slowly and didn't make it across. Ortiz is described as a semi-transient.

