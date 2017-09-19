Man found dead, still trapped under ATV days after crash

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said a man who had been dead for several days was found trapped underneath an overturned ATV near Groom Creek last week. (Photo: United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service)

PRESCOTT, Ariz. - Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said a man who had been dead for several days was found trapped underneath an overturned ATV near Groom Creek last week.

According YCSO, 64-year-old Douglas Hague from Prescott appeared to be traveling north on Forest Road 97B when he struck a boulder while turning right, causing him to lose control of the ATV. The ATV was on its side, pinning Hague's upper body. Family members said it was not unusual for Hague to ride the back roads in this area alone, YCSO said.

Days later, on Sept. 12, YCSO received a call from a man driving along the road when he found Hague, three miles south of the Wolf Creek Road intersection.

The exact cause of death is pending autopsy results, YCSO said.

