Man charged with child abuse, accused of leaving daughter in desert

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
RAW: Sky 12 over flooding in East Valley
-
Rescue underway for hikers stranded in flooding
-
Fish chews on 11-year-old girl's foot
-
Boy rescued from flood waters in Mesa Monday morning
-
KPNX Breaking News 1
-
Chandler police recommends charges against football coach
-
Viewer captures video of flooding in Apache Junction
-
McCain out and about
-
Crews help hikers trapped by flash floods
-
Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family
More Stories
-
McCain's office says he'll be back in Washington TuesdayJul 24, 2017, 6:11 p.m.
-
Charges recommended against Hamilton principal,…Jul 24, 2017, 11:59 a.m.
-
LIVE UPDATES: Wet start to the week for the Phoenix areaJul 24, 2017, 6:00 a.m.