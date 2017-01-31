James Arthur Ray is back in court Tuesday. (Photo: 12News)

SEDONA, Ariz. - James Arthur Ray, the man behind a sweat-lodge ceremony in which three people lost their lives, wants his civil rights back.

Ray is scheduled to stand before a judge in a Yavapai County Courtroom Tuesday morning. If he gets his rights back, he will be free to do things like carry a weapon and vote. His conviction could also be sidelined.

In 2009, 38-year-old Kirby Brown, 40-year-old James Shore and 49-year-old Liz Newman were among dozens of people who participated in Ray's Spiritual Warrior event in Sedona.

All three died because of the heat and dangerous conditions inside the sweat lodge. Ray served two years for negligent homicide.

A spokesperson for Ray says he's served his sentence, paid restitution, was granted an absolute discharge and does not want a weapon.

