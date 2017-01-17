Man arrested for trying to assault a Cottonwood police officer

(Photo: Thinkstock)

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. - A police officer had to use a taser to subdue a man who reportedly ran at a female officer and threw a wallet and chain at her.

The man, identified as 32-year-old David Nash, reportedly told officers "he did not like law enforcement" and ran towards the female officer after yelling "come on."

Nash has been charged with Attempted Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Disorderly Conduct.

Even after he was placed in handcuffs, Nash continued to resist the officers and had to be physically lifted into the patrol car, according to police.

Officers responding to reports of a disorderly person at a local business -- the Verde Lea Market -- found the suspect, later identified as Nash, walking through an alley.

According to officers, Nash matched the description of the man in the store, who the dispatcher could hear screaming when the store employee called 911.

After the officers found the suspect, he refused to talk to them and threw his wallet at them when they asked for identification.

He also yelled at, and agitated, a dog behind a fence in the alley during his encounter with officers, according to police.

